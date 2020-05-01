U.S. Rep Sylvia Garcia discusses federal coronavirus response with Texas Tribune

AUSTIN (Texas Tribune) — U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garcia speaks with the Texas Tribune Friday and provides an inside perspective of the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Garcia will answer Texas Tribune Washington Bureau Chief Abby Livingston’s questions about how Texans can expect to feel the effects of the U.S. government’s recently passed coronavirus package, what additional support the federal government is expecting to pass, how the pandemic is impacting the execution of the U.S. census and more.