LIVE: U.S. Rep. Chip Roy discusses federal response to coronavirus pandemic with Texas Tribune

AUSTIN (Texas Tribune) — U.S. Rep. Chip Roy will discuss the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic with the Texas Tribune Wednesday morning.
Roy will speak to Texas Tribune CEO Evan Smith about the efforts of President Donald Trump’s administration to curb the spread of the virus, what support Texans can expect from Congress, the effects of the federal government’s recently passed coronavirus package and more.
