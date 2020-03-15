Two new coronavirus cases confirmed in Austin-Travis County, total now at five

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The number of cases of the coronavirus in Austin-Travis County has risen to five, Austin Public Health confirmed.

A spokesperson for APH said Sunday that two more people have tested presumptive positive for the virus.

KXAN previously reported three confirmed cases.

In an interview with KXAN Sunday morning, Austin Mayor Steve Adler said the people of the city have “been through crises before and we are going to get through this one too.”

“But in this crisis, we actually have the ability to decide, through our individual and our collective actions, we get to decide how fast this virus hits our city,” he said.

“But we have control, which is why we want everybody to be conscious, we want everybody to do the personal hygiene, wash your hands, don’t go out if you’re sick, and if we all do this together, we are going to get through this fine.”

The three previous cases in Travis County involved a man and woman both aged in their 60s, and a woman aged in her 30s who lives in Galveston County.

The woman in her 60s was later identified as Carmel Fenves, the wife of University of Texas president Greg Fenves.

Greg Fenves has been tested for the virus. On Sunday, UT announced that his test came back negative.

One person, a 44-year-old, has been diagnosed with the virus in neighboring Hays County. The patient has been discharged from a hospital and is recovering at home, officials said Sunday.