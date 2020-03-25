Two Hays County coronavirus cases linked to Carpenter Hill Elementary, school district says

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The two most recent cases of coronavirus identified in Hays County are linked to Carpenter Hill Elementary School, Hays Consolidated Independent School District confirmed.

The school district said that the two people who tested positive – bringing the total in Hays County to nine – live in households that have connections to the school.

It is believed that neither patient was on campus within the 14-day virus monitoring window.

However, some of their family members were at the school before spring break, Hays CISD said.

In a letter to parents and staff, principal Ginger Bordeau said, according to the health department, that risk of transmission for those on campus is low.

Bordeau also said that all staff and students on campus should monitor themselves for symptoms until March 27.

“At this time, there is no recommendation to quarantine or isolate,” she wrote.

Hays County plans to institute a stay-at-home order and a curfew on Wednesday night.

Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra made the announcement in an emergency text to residents Tuesday night.

It came hours after Becerra told KXAN that he did not feel the county was at the point where a stay-at-home order was necessary.