LIVE: Gov. Abbott provides update about drive-through testing sites for COVID-19 in Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Baylor Scott and White Health announced Monday that two of three COVID-19 testing sites are open in Austin and Round Rock.

The active Austin location is at 5251 W. U.S. Highway 290, and the Round Rock location is at 425 University Blvd. A second location in Austin on Burnet is not active, officials said.

In order to be referred to a drive-through testing site, patients must first complete a free online screening questionnaire, available at MyBSWHealth.com and on the MyBSWHealth app.

Depending on results of the questionnaire, health officials may recommend further evaluation for those with significant risk, which could include an eVisit with a healthcare provider. If the healthcare provider thinks the patient need to be tested, they’ll arrange for a test at one of the site, which could include a drive-through site.

At this time, Austin Public Health has reported at least six confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Austin-Travis County.