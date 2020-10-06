Twitter flags Trump tweet comparing flu to COVID-19 as ‘misleading’ and ‘potentially harmful’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Following his release from Walter Reed Medical Center for COVID-19 treatment, Pres. Donald Trump took to Twitter to express skepticism around national response to the coronavirus.

Trump tweeted, in part: “Flu season is coming up! Many people every year, sometimes over 100,000, and despite the Vaccine, die from the Flu. Are we going to close down our Country?”

Due to reports, Twitter added a flag to the tweet, saying the claims violated rules about “spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19.”

Twitter said, however, that it may be in the public’s interest for the tweet to remain online.

On Monday, Trump tweeted that Americans shouldn’t let COVID-19 dominate their lives, saying: “Don’t be afraid… I feel better than I did 20 years ago!” The seeming flippancy over the pandemic’s effects was met with criticism — on Monday night, CNN’s Jake Tapper called the tweet “callous.”