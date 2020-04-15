‘Turmoil’: Texas ranchers could see ‘significant’ pain from meat packing plant closures

Capitol Land and Cattle’s president and CEO thinks the plant closures will be short-lived and doesn’t expect higher prices for consumers. (Image Courtesy: Jim Schwertner)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Some of the nation’s largest meat processing plants have closed or scaled back production in recent days due to the new coronavirus, and livestock economists say it could impact Texas ranchers as well as prices at the grocery store.

A Smithfield Foods pork processing plant in South Dakota closed until further notice after nearly 300 employees tested positive for COVID-19. The plant accounts for roughly 5% of the nation’s pork supply. The virus has also sickened hundreds at large plants in Colorado, Pennsylvania, Iowa, Mississippi and elsewhere, the Associated Press reports, and companies at facilities still operating face high absenteeism from workers staying home sick or afraid of becoming ill.

That means plants are buying less from producers and selling less processed meat into the retail supply chain.

“Turmoil,” Dr. David Anderson told KXAN, “that’s probably the best word for it.”

Anderson, a livestock economist with Texas A&M’s AgriLife Extension Service, said ranchers initially saw higher prices for their animals at the outset of the pandemic because people were buying more meat. But now, with plant closures, prices are starting to fall, which could lead to a “significant amount of pain” for Texas producers.

“What we normally see is lower prices for producers, but higher wholesale beef prices that are going to get passed on to retail,” he said.

The meat economy is a national one, he explained, so ranchers rely on processors around the country to buy and butcher animals. Closures in other states affect local producers’ ability to get their meat to market.

