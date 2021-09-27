Trick or treat? CDC outlines COVID-friendly Halloween safety tips

TEXAS (KXAN) — No tricks here: the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention outlined new guidance for this year’s Halloween festivities.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said children should be able to safely go trick-or-treating this year, with some health recommendations. In an appearance on CBS’s “Face the Nation” Sunday, she said outdoor trick-or-treating options are the safest at mitigating the spread of the coronavirus.

“If you’re able to be outdoors, absolutely,” she said.

Walensky also encouraged children and adults alike to opt for smaller crowds as opposed to larger parties. For children ineligible for the vaccine, smaller, outdoor groups are most ideal at preventing COVID-19 transmissions.

“I wouldn’t necessarily go to a crowded Halloween party, but I think that we should be able to let our kids go trick-or-treating in small groups,” Walensky said. “I hope that we can do that this year.”