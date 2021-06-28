Treatment study in Austin seeking people currently infected with COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A national research group is looking for participants in a study in Austin that will help test potential treatments for COVID-19.

Science 37 is testing several treatment options on people with active COVID-19 infections across the United States. The group will report what’s safe, what’s working and what isn’t to the National Institutes of Health.

As the Delta variant spreads, the group is testing four different treatment options in Austin on people who are both unvaccinated and vaccinated.

“We are starting to see little pockets of infection, certainly not like the situation we had six months ago or a year ago, but there still are people actively getting infected, and we don’t know what’s going to happen,” said Science 37’s Medical Director of Internal Medicine Dr. Debra Weinstein, stressing the importance of having well-tested treatment options for sick patients in addition to vaccines.

Weinstein urges anyone who has recently tested positive for COVID-19 and is symptomatic to sign up for the Austin-area study.