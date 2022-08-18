AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the first time since June, no counties in the KXAN viewing area are rated high risk for COVID-19 by the CDC.

Each week since Feb. 24, the CDC has assigned a “COVID-19 Community Level” to every county nationwide based on how the virus is impacting local populations.

In today’s weekly update, Caldwell, Hays, Mason and San Saba Counties were downgraded from high to medium risk.

Meanwhile, Blanco, Gillespie, Llano, Travis and Williamson Counties dropped from medium to low risk.

Bastrop, Burnet, Fayette, Lampasas and Lee Counties remain at medium risk.

How are the Community Levels calculated?

Low, medium and high-risk categories are determined based on three factors: number of new cases in the past seven days, new hospital admissions in the past seven days and percent of staffed hospital beds being used by COVID-19 patients.

The first consideration is the number of new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days. If the number of new cases is higher than 200, the county cannot be considered low risk.

The thresholds for hospital admissions and inpatient bed usage then change depending on whether the county has fewer or more than 200 new cases per 100,000 residents.

Here’s a look at the numbers in each county in the KXAN viewing area. Remember, the number of new cases is considered first. If that number than 200, the county cannot be considered low risk. The thresholds for hospital admissions and inpatient bed usage then change depending on whether the county has fewer or more than 200 new cases per 100,000 residents.

Meanwhile, about 32% of Texas’ population lives in a county rated high risk, down from 70% last week. San Antonio, Fort Worth, El Paso and Corpus Christi are all in counties that remain in high risk.

Approximately 51% of the state’s population lives in a medium-risk county, while about 17% live in a low-risk county.

The CDC has the following recommendations for people depending on which COVID-19 Community Level their county is in:

Low Risk

Stay up-to-date with COVID vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

Medium Risk

Same precautions as low risk and:

Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you should wear a mask and take other precautions if you are at high risk for severe illness

High Risk