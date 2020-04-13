Travis County’s Stay Home-Work Safe order extended through May 8, face coverings mandated

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travis County’s Stay Home-Work Safe order for residents has been extended through May 8, according to a decision from County Judge Sarah Eckhardt.

The previous Stay Home-Work Safe order began March 24 and was set to expire on Tuesday — before Eckhardt’s extension, which requires residents to stay home except for essential activities.

The new order will expire at 11:59 p.m. on May 8, unless further decisions and/or changes are made.

In addition to the extension, residents over the age of 10 are now required to wear face coverings when in public.

The City of Austin says masks are required when using public transportation or ride shares, pumping gas and while outside when six feet of physical distancing cannot be consistently maintained.

FULL COVERAGE: The latest coronavirus news in Austin, Texas, the United States and the world

“Face coverings are another key piece in flattening the curve,” said Austin-Travis County Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott. “It is critical that the public understand that this will not only help in slowing the spread of the disease, but face coverings are also part of our foreseeable future to safely reopen our society.”

Due to the requirements for face coverings, fabric stores are now considered essential businesses.

Read the full Stay Home-Work Safe order below:

For more information from the City of Austin, visit the city’s COVID-19 page here.