Travis County Sheriff’s Office reports 30 new COVID-19 cases within jail population

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office reported 30 new COVID-19 positives among the inmate population this week — a drop from the highs of the previous two weeks.

On Jan. 25, TCSO reported 46 new COVID-19 positives. Last week, TCSO reported 49 new positives within the inmate population, which was a new, weekly high since the start of the pandemic.

There are 59 inmates currently in the Quarantine-Confirmed Positive Unit, around 3% of the total inmate population. That is a drop from last week’s report of 72 inmates in the confirmed positive unit. TCSO says none of the confirmed positive inmates are experiencing serious symptoms.

An additional 48 inmates are in quarantine. TCSO says these inmates may be experiencing virus-like illness symptoms. The office says “about 1/3 of them have no symptoms and are in quarantine because they either refused to answer CDC guideline questions or answered yes to all CDC guideline questions on intake.”

Nine TCSO employees were new COVID-19 positives this week, which includes law enforcement, corrections and administration bureaus, the office says.