Travis County Medical Society warns of ‘unreliable’ serology testing

FILE – In this Thursday, March 26, 2020 file photo, vials of blood for testing and a donated bag of blood will be sent for testing and use at an American Red Cross blood drive at the Carbondale YMCA in Carbondale, Pa. On Thursday, April 2, 2020, the U.S. government eased restrictions on blood donations from gay men and other key groups because of a drop in the nation’s blood supply triggered by the coronavirus outbreak. (Jake Danna Stevens/The Times-Tribune via AP)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In a letter to doctors, the Travis County Medical Society outlined how future testing for COVID-19 will expand data surrounding the spread of the virus and what to do to avoid inaccurate testing.

The letter outlines blood sampling as a more accurate way to test for anti-bodies. But says there are companies trying to push unreliable serology tests when the FDA has only officially approved one treatment.

Here is how serology works: using blood is different than testing for the active virus, and this new method could help determine the number of people in a population with the virus, people who are immune, determine when someone had the virus, identify people for therapeutic plasma and help people get back to work.

“The most common serology testing involves identification of IgM and IgG antibodies,” said Dr. Brian Metzger.

“IgM is the first antibody made following infection. Therefore, early after infection, only IgM will be present at detectable levels. This is followed several days later by production of IgG antibodies. At this next phase, both IgM and IgG will be present at detectable levels. IgM antibody production will then begin to wane, leaving IgG as the only detectable antibody,” Metzger said.

But because the testing is more laborious than things like molecular testing, the development of accurate, validated and reliable testing is hard to come by. The FDA made decisions last week to allow invalidated serology from tests at the point of care as long as the companies disclose:

The test has not been reviewed by the FDA.

Negative results do not rule out SARS-CoV-2 infection, particularly in those who have been in contact with the virus, and follow-up testing with a molecular diagnostic should be considered to rule out infection in these individuals.

Positive results may be due to past or present infection with non-SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus strains, such as coronavirus HKU1, NL63, OC43, or 229E.

Results from antibody testing should not be used as the sole basis to diagnose or exclude SARS-CoV-2 infection or to inform infection status.

Both Spain and the UK have said some POC serology tests they’ve purchased aren’t working, and have returned them to manufacturers. These point of care tests are outside of the laboratory setting and could potentially have both false negatives and positives.

“A negative result may be a result of that particular test being insensitive to detecting SARS-CoV-2 antibodies,” said Md, MPH Brian Metzger.

“A positive result may be a result of the presence of cross-reactivity with antibodies to more common, non-SARS-CoV-2 strains of coronavirus. A false-negative result can be a missed opportunity to make a diagnosis. A false-positive result can be disastrous, since the patient will leave the test counseling thinking that they are no longer susceptible to SARS-CoV-2 infection, resulting in discontinuation of social distancing measures and other means of protecting themselves from infection.”

The letter goes on to say serology testing will be more reliable because there will be more reviewing of the data, which includes the sensitivity and specificity of the test. You can find more information about testing and the Travis County Medical Society here.