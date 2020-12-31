Travis County judge to hold hearing on pandemic-related New Year restaurant restrictions lawsuit

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — A Travis County judge is holding a hearing Thursday related to a lawsuit the Texas attorney general filed to stop Austin and Travis County from restricting dine-in services over the New Year holiday.

The City of Austin and Travis County released orders Tuesday that restaurants can only offer takeout options from 10:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Dec. 31 to Jan. 3. The city also strongly encouraged those restaurants to only offer that drive-thru, curbside pick-up, take-out or delivery services between 6 a.m. and 10:30 p.m.

On Wednesday afternoon, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton threatened Austin Mayor Steve Adler with legal action if the city’s new order wasn’t pulled back.

On Wednesday evening, Paxton filed petition for temporary injunction and temporary restraining order in Travis County to stop the order’s enforcement. Both he and Gov. Greg Abbott argue the order violates the governor’s previous mandates.

Following the move, a Travis County Judge called a hearing set for 1:30 p.m. Thursday to discuss it.

Mayor Steve Adler said Wednesday he had no plans to rescind the order and added, “We’re going to defend it in court. We hope that we win… if we don’t win I want to remind the community that just because the government says you can do things that make the community less safe doesn’t mean you have to do them.”

Jeff Patterson with the city of Austin says the city’s law department will represent the city at Thursday’s hearing.

In addition, former Austin City Council Member Ellen Troxclair has called a press conference set for noon Thursday to push back against Mayor Adler’s closure and curfew orders.

Several Austinites listed below who are affected by the order plan to attend:

Brent Webster & Aaron Reitz – Texas Attorney General’s Office

Justin Berry – Advocate, Austin Police Officer

Ben Davis – Server at Come and Take It

Laura Brown – Owner, Vince Young Steakhouse

Ellis Winstanley – Owner, El Arroyo

Skeeter Miller – Owner, County Line

Michael Girard – Owner, Speakeasy

Austinites hold a press conference in opposition to the dine-in restaurant restrictions over the New Year holiday Dec. 31, 2020 (KXAN Photo/Kaitlyn Karmout)

KXAN’s Kaitlyn Karmout is covering the press conference and the court hearing and will update this later.