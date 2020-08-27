Travis County investigating complaint accusing GOP event of violating COVID-19 orders

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Travis County fire marshal is investigating a complaint claiming a Travis County Republican Party fundraising event, with multiple lawmakers in attendance, violated state and local coronavirus orders.

The Travis County GOP held its annual Ronald Reagan Gala last Friday night at the Star Hill Ranch in Bee Cave. Based on photos posted on Twitter by State Sen. Dawn Buckingham, R-Lakeway, she attended the outdoor event along with U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, U.S. Rep. Chip Roy and State Sen. Donna Campbell, R-New Braunfels. The photos show a group picture of people not wearing masks, and people sitting at tables who are not wearing masks.

Thrilled to be at the @TravisGOP Reagan Gala this evening with so many #conservatives fighting to make sure #TravisCounty isn’t lost to the radical left. Great speeches by Senator @JohnCornyn, Congressmen @DanCrenshawTX & @chiproytx! On to November! #txlege #sd24 pic.twitter.com/htKPnX7mdw — Dawn Buckingham (@DrBuckinghamTX) August 22, 2020

Yoojin Cho, a spokeswoman for Travis County, said she can confirm the fire marshal’s office is investigating a complaint it received, and that it is working with the city of Bee Cave to determine who has jurisdiction. The address of the Star Hill Ranch on Hamilton Pool Road is listed two ways online as having either an Austin or a Bee Cave address.

Kevin McKay told KXAN he filed the complaint after seeing pictures of the event online over the weekend.

Photo from State Sen. Dawn Buckingham posted on Twitter taken at the Travis County GOP Reagan Gala

“Instead of staying home and being safe, the GOP is at the Star Hill Ranch,” McKay said. “It’s a slap in the face to people like myself and people who have been in quarantine since March and following orders.”

The current city of Austin and Travis County “Stay Home, Mask, and Otherwise Be Safe” orders are in placed through December 15, 2020. The orders direct Austin-Travis County residents to continue practicing social distancing, hygiene and face-covering behaviors and state that social gatherings of up to 10 people should be avoided or minimized, and socializing in groups of 10+ individuals outside of the same household are prohibited.

The Travis County GOP told KXAN between 300 to 350 people attended the gala, and everyone was screened for COVID-19 at the entrance and had to sign a waiver. Specific details about the screening process and what was in the waiver were not shared.

The event was originally scheduled for May but postponed due to the pandemic, according to the Travis County GOP, which also said it had to move venues several times to find one that could allow for social distancing in an outdoor setting.

Travis County GOP Chairman Matt Mackowiak issued the following statement in response to the complaint being investigated:

“Social distancing was enforced. Hand sanitizer was readily available. The entire event was outdoors. Masks were worn by attendees, except while eating and drinking and in some cases when taking photos. If social justice protests are acceptable, safe events like this should be also.”

Event info posted online includes the following message:

At this time, we are requesting guests wear masks from their car until they reach their outdoor dinner seat or anytime walking around. Guests are welcome to remove masks when drinking and eating. For dinner, the tables will be spaced per guidelines and will be at 50% capacity for seating so guests can spread out. We are absolutely committed to protecting our guests and honored speakers for an incredibly memorable evening together. We realize that we are in unchartered territory in regard to in-person gatherings. We will follow all local and state guidelines and laws concerning meeting together in person for our event which was moved from May to August 21, and then changed venues.

KXAN has reached out to the person who filed the complaint and various lawmakers who attended the gala, and is waiting on responses.