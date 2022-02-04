Travis County COVID-19 vaccine clinics closed this weekend due to weather

FILE — A 5-year-old girl receives her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from a nurse in the cafeteria of the Pittsburgh Langley K-8 school in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. COVID-19 vaccines for kids under 5 may be available in the U.S. as early as March 2022, but there are several hurdles still to clear. (Emily Matthews/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travis County’s COVID-19 clinics will not be open this weekend due to cold weather, the county announced.

That includes the Travis County Expo Center drive-thru location and the county’s mobile vaccine clinics.

There are two spots giving out COVID-19 vaccines Saturday, according to Travis County’s vaccine event information page: the southeast Austin Public Library starting at 10 a.m. and the “Old Sims Elementary School” starting at 11 a.m. There are no events scheduled for Sunday through the county.

Travis County COVID-19 vaccine distribution will continue Monday.