Travis County correctional officer recovers, returning to work after getting COVID-19 on international trip

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Travis County Sheriff’s Office correctional officer has recovered from COVID-19 and has been cleared to return to work.

“TCSO commends this officer for taking early symptoms and international travel seriously,” the sheriff’s office said. “The officer followed all CDC guidelines and as a result, no one at the Travis County Sheriff’s Office or the Correctional Complex was exposed.”

TCSO said the officer had returned from a trip to Europe in mid-March when they started feeling sick and self-quarantined. The employee tested positive in a follow-up appointment. A second test revealed the officer was negative for the virus and has recovered.

As of Thursday afternoon, more than 300 people have tested positive in the county and three people have died.