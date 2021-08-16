Travis County again offering antibody infusion therapy for COVID-19 patients

The Travis County Expo Center is now home to an antibody infusion center to help COVID-19 patients stay out o the hospital and avoid serious symptoms. (KXAN photo/Jacqulyn Powell)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin area once again has an antibody infusion center to help keep some COVID-19 patients out of the hospital.

Texas DSHS provided resources to set up the regional infusion center at the Travis County Expo Center.

The Travis County Expo Center is now home to an antibody infusion center to help COVID-19 patients stay out o the hospital and avoid serious symptoms. (KXAN photo/Jacqulyn Powell)

The center opened Monday and is set up to treat 28 people at a time, or around 84 a day.

It will run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and treat patients at higher risk of developing serious cases of COVID-19.

Those patients must be referred by a physician after testing positive and showing symptoms of the virus. DSHS stresses that they need to get into the treatment center as quickly as possible before symptoms become severe.

Vaccination status does not matter, and high-risk patients ages 12 and older are eligible.

