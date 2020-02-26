Travel by UT students, faculty to South Korea restricted due to coronavirus

In this Feb. 21, 2020, photo, a South Korean marine wearing a mask stands in front of the Navy Base after a soldier of the unit was confirmed to have been infected with the coronavirus on Jeju Island, South Korea. The U.S. and South Korean militaries, used to being on guard for threats from North Korea, face a new and formidable enemy that could hurt battle readiness: a virus spreading around the world that has infected more than 1,200 people in South Korea. (Woo Jang-ho/Yonhap via AP)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Following an elevated travel warning by U.S. officials regarding the coronavirus, the University of Texas at Austin enacted its own travel restrictions to South Korea.

Sonia Feigenbaum, UT’s senior vice provost for global engagement and chief international officer, said all undergraduate travel to South Korea is suspended, and graduate-level travel must be considered essential travel and reviewed by the university’s International Oversight Committee.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a Level 3 travel warning for South Korea, which means people should avoid nonessential travel there. The U.S. Department of State’s travel warning remains at Level 2.

“We anticipate that additional countries may receive a CDC travel warning Level 3,” Feigenbaum said. “Should this be the case, we will follow the same protocol and add these to the UT Restricted Regions List.”