Trader Joe’s becomes latest grocery store with senior-specific shopping times

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Trader Joe’s is now offering special shopping hours for senior citizens as it becomes more difficult for the older generation to ship amid COVID-19 restrictions.

The first hour every day, from 9-10 a.m., will be reserved for seniors, and while the company didn’t provide a specific age, it’s generally expected to serve those 65 years and older.

There will also be a separate line for seniors to help them get into the store quicker and get their shopping done.

KXAN photojournalist Julie Karam went out to the Seaholm store in downtown Austin and saw what they were doing for senior shoppers.

Walgreens is also adding senior-specific shopping time, from 8-9 a.m. on Tuesdays. Customers 55 years and older will receive special discounts during the hour, as well.