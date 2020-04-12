Tornado vs pandemic: Guidelines on how to stay safe during a disaster while also social distancing

Coronavirus

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — This morning many Central Texans had to seek shelter and protect themselves from two tornadoes that swept through the area.

However, with social distancing rules in place to stop the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, protecting yourself from one disaster over another seems like an impossible choice to make.

Earlier this month the American Meteorological Society released guidelines on what to do during a tornado warning while the country is social distancing due to the coronavirus.

The AMS says in the case of a tornado warning it is urgent that everyone seek shelter immediately while doing what they can to follow the distancing rule set by the Center for Disease Control. They say do not let the virus deter you from seeking shelter during a tornado.

Additionally, the AMS said one of the most important things to do is prepare in advance. Identify the best storm refuge available for you and your family. Also make a plan for how to take shelter and practice social distancing to the best of your abilities. Many communities are saying they will not open storm shelters during the pandemic, making it even more important to know ahead of time where to go.

The full guidelines from the AMS can be found on their website here.

More information on social distancing guidelines can be found on the CDC website here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 -Day and Hourly for Category

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

86° / 47°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 86° 47°

Monday

63° / 44°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 63° 44°

Tuesday

67° / 47°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 67° 47°

Wednesday

68° / 49°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 68° 49°

Thursday

76° / 58°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 76° 58°

Friday

78° / 63°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 78° 63°

Saturday

84° / 66°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 84° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

82°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

81°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

82°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

80°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

78°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

75°

8 PM
Clear
0%
75°

71°

9 PM
Clear
0%
71°

69°

10 PM
Clear
0%
69°

64°

11 PM
Clear
0%
64°

63°

12 AM
Clear
0%
63°

59°

1 AM
Clear
0%
59°

56°

2 AM
Clear
0%
56°

54°

3 AM
Clear
0%
54°

52°

4 AM
Clear
0%
52°

50°

5 AM
Clear
0%
50°

48°

6 AM
Clear
0%
48°

46°

7 AM
Clear
0%
46°

46°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
46°

47°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
47°

48°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
48°

52°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
52°

55°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

58°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Cases in Central Texas

Trending Stories

Don't Miss