Tornado vs pandemic: Guidelines on how to stay safe during a disaster while also social distancing

AUSTIN (KXAN) — This morning many Central Texans had to seek shelter and protect themselves from two tornadoes that swept through the area.

However, with social distancing rules in place to stop the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, protecting yourself from one disaster over another seems like an impossible choice to make.

Earlier this month the American Meteorological Society released guidelines on what to do during a tornado warning while the country is social distancing due to the coronavirus.

The AMS says in the case of a tornado warning it is urgent that everyone seek shelter immediately while doing what they can to follow the distancing rule set by the Center for Disease Control. They say do not let the virus deter you from seeking shelter during a tornado.

Additionally, the AMS said one of the most important things to do is prepare in advance. Identify the best storm refuge available for you and your family. Also make a plan for how to take shelter and practice social distancing to the best of your abilities. Many communities are saying they will not open storm shelters during the pandemic, making it even more important to know ahead of time where to go.

The full guidelines from the AMS can be found on their website here.

More information on social distancing guidelines can be found on the CDC website here.