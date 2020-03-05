Tito’s Vodka reminds customers not to use its liquor to make hand sanitizer

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As news of people contracting the coronavirus increases, people are trying new ways to keep germs at bay. That includes washing their hands with liquor, which Tito’s Vodka will tell you is a bad idea.

The Austin-based distillery spent the day Thursday responding to fans on Twitter who were saying they were going to make hand sanitizer with Tito’s Vodka. The company’s social media team responded to every tweet mentioning using Tito’s Vodka as sanitizer with the same message.

“Per the CDC, hand sanitizer needs to contain at least 60% alcohol. Tito’s Handmade Vodka is 40% alcohol, and therefore does not meet the current recommendation of the CDC,” Tito’s wrote in its Tweet.

Per the CDC, hand sanitizer needs to contain at least 60% alcohol. Tito's Handmade Vodka is 40% alcohol, and therefore does not meet the current recommendation of the CDC. Please see attached for more information. pic.twitter.com/DtpfsAHZKJ — TitosVodka (@TitosVodka) March 5, 2020

A survey released in late Feb. said 38% of Americans refused to drink Corona beer because of the similar names.

How to properly fight against the coronavirus

As Tito’s has proven, there is a lot of misinformation spreading about how to combat the coronavirus. To help, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released a list of approved antimicrobial products effective against the coronavirus.

Here are some of the registered disinfectant’s approved by the EPA:

Clorox Multi Surface Cleaner + Bleach

Clorox Disinfecting Wipes

Clorox Commercial Solutions® Clorox® Disinfecting Spray

Lysol brand Heavy-Duty Cleaner Disinfectant Concentrate

Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist

Lysol brand Clean & Fresh Multi-Surface Cleaner

Purell Professional Surface Disinfectant Wipes

Sani-Prime Germicidal Spray

The full list of products can be found on the EPA’s site here.