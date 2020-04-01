Tito’s Vodka donates boxes of hand sanitizer to Pflugerville Police Department

Live Now
by: KXAN Staff

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Austin’s own Tito’s Vodka stepped up Wednesday to help the Pflugerville Police Department during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a Facebook post, Pflugerville Police Chief Jessica Robledo thanked Tito’s for donating boxes full of hand sanitizer to the department.

“This community never fails to amaze me!! We are so grateful,” Robledo wrote in her post.

Last week, Tito’s announced it began working on an ethanol-based hand sanitizer that it would give out for free.

The distillery will make 24 tons of hand sanitizer after the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau authorized production by permitted distillers. Hand sanitizer has to be at least 60% alcohol in order to be effective.

