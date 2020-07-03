Tito’s Handmade Vodka gives out free hand sanitizer with plans to expand to other Texas cities

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Giving away free hand sanitizer to frontline workers and organizations since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Tito’s Handmade Vodka made 21,000 bottles of hand cleanser available to the local community this week.

On Thursday, Tito’s team members handed out three, free bottles of 375ml hand sanitizer to each vehicle willing to drive over to the Krieg Softball Complex parking lot in southeast Austin.

A mask and a car were the only items needed to receive the bottles. Team members wouldn’t distribute the sanitizer unless all people wore a face covering and remained inside their car.

On its website, Tito’s reports it has donated to over 500 organizations in Central Texas, and to 25 states. The company says it has plans to expand to other Texas cities in the coming weeks.

In March, Tito’s had to remind people that its vodka was not strong enough to use as hand sanitizer — eventually it decided to just make its own. The vodka company pledged to make 24 tons of hand sanitizer as COVID-19 began to hit the country.

Also, a friendly reminder, don’t drink the hand sanitizer.