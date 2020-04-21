Threadgill’s latest restaurant to close for good due to COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, Threadgill’s is permanently closing its doors.

A post on the restaurant’s Facebook page was brief, but packed a punch.

“We’re very sad to announce that Threadgill’s is closing. We love our employees and customers so much. Thank you for making Threadgill’s a part of Austin’s DNA,” it read.

It had been closed on a temporary basis since April 8.

Founder Eddie Wilson told the Austin Chronicle he plans on selling the property so he and his wife can retire.

Kenneth Threadgill opened the place, originally outside Austin city limits, as a filling station in 1933. He was the first person in Travis County to obtain a beer license, according to the restaurant’s history section on its website.

It opened as a southern-style restaurant in 1981.

Threadgill’s also closed its Riverside location in December 2018 and auctioned off its memorabilia to help with the workers who were laid off. Wilson said he plans to do the same at the North Lamar location.