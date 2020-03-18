Third Texas COVID-19 related death reported in Collin County

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The third death related to COVID-19 in Texas was confirmed Wednesday in Collin County.

According to a tweet from Collin County Judge Chris Hill, the patient was a 64-year-old man from Plano who died in a local hospital from an underlying condition.

Hill said in his tweet that the victim’s positive test for COVID-19 was determined posthumously. He was also not among the nine previously confirmed cases from Collin County.

Collin County Reports First Death Related to COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/oEIhb5lqqY — Judge Chris Hill (@JudgeChrisHill) March 18, 2020

Currently, there are at least 126 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, in Texas as of March 17.

On Monday, the first death was reported in Matagorda County. A second death was reported Tuesday night in Tarrant County.