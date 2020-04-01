Third coronavirus death, more than 300 cases confirmed in Travis County

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A third person has died from the coronavirus in Travis County, Austin Public Health has said.

Latest figures from APH show that 305 people in the county have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

This marks an increase of 61 from numbers released on Tuesday – the largest daily jump so far.

Austin Public Health says the number of cases in Travis County suggests sustained person-to-person spread in the community.

There are now more than 400 cases in Central Texas, including 55 in Williamson County and 38 in Hays County.