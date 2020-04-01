Third coronavirus death, more than 300 cases confirmed in Travis County

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A third person has died from the coronavirus in Travis County, Austin Public Health has said.

Latest figures from APH show that 305 people in the county have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

This marks an increase of 61 from numbers released on Tuesday – the largest daily jump so far.

Austin Public Health says the number of cases in Travis County suggests sustained person-to-person spread in the community.

There are now more than 400 cases in Central Texas, including 55 in Williamson County and 38 in Hays County.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Coronavirus Resources

More Coronavirus Resources

Trending Stories

Don't Miss