Think you might have COVID-19? Use this self-check tool from the CDC

The top portion of the website for the CDC’s Coronavirus Self-Checker. IT asks you a series of questions to help determine if you have COVID-19 and what your next steps should be.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As cedar fever, cold and flu season and a spike in COVID-19 cases converge during the holidays, health experts are asking people who don’t feel quite right to get tested and isolate themselves.

Are you trying to figure out whether or not you need a COVID-19 test? The CDC says symptoms can range from mild to severe and may appear 2-14 days after exposure. Here are some of the symptoms they list could be connected to COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Still not sure if you need to take steps to deal with COVID-19? Take this self-checker from the CDC:

The CDC also recommends people who experience the following symptoms seek medical care immediately, though it’s not an exhaustive list:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion

Inability to wake or stay awake

Pale, gray, or blue-colored skin, lips, or nail beds, depending on skin tone

Experts warn that it’s too early to assume that omicron, which is highly transmissible and heavily mutated, will end up being a mild variant. They stress that people who are unvaccinated could experience more severe illness.