Think you might have COVID-19? Use this self-check tool from the CDC

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As cedar fever, cold and flu season and a spike in COVID-19 cases converge during the holidays, health experts are asking people who don’t feel quite right to get tested and isolate themselves.
Are you trying to figure out whether or not you need a COVID-19 test? The CDC says symptoms can range from mild to severe and may appear 2-14 days after exposure. Here are some of the symptoms they list could be connected to COVID-19:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
Still not sure if you need to take steps to deal with COVID-19? Take this self-checker from the CDC:
The CDC also recommends people who experience the following symptoms seek medical care immediately, though it’s not an exhaustive list:
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion
- Inability to wake or stay awake
- Pale, gray, or blue-colored skin, lips, or nail beds, depending on skin tone
Experts warn that it’s too early to assume that omicron, which is highly transmissible and heavily mutated, will end up being a mild variant. They stress that people who are unvaccinated could experience more severe illness.