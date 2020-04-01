Therapy dog visits go virtual as hospitals cut back on visitors due to COVID-19

Bailey the Therapy Hound on her first virtual visit to two sisters whose mom works in healthcare. (Image Courtesy: Cynthia Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Visits from therapy dogs are moving online as hospitals and other healthcare facilities restrict the number and types of visitors to slow the spread of the new coronavirus and the disease it causes, COVID-19.

Divine Canines, a Central Texas therapy dog organization, has more than 150 certified volunteers who take their dogs to people in need of a visit. The group’s executive director, Max Woodfin, has so far heard of a few dozen who’ve tried out virtual visits thus far in the pandemic.

“These people are just being amazingly creative in figuring out ways to get their dogs virtually in front of our clients,” he said.

Cynthia Martinez is one of the volunteers experimenting with virtual visits. She and her dog, Bailey the Therapy Hound, recently visited two sisters whose mom works in a local hospital. “It was nice to hear kids’ laughter,” Martinez told KXAN. “It was nice to give a healthcare worker a little bit of a break.”

Anyone interested in setting up a virtual therapy dog appointment can visit this site and request one.

