The Travis County Sheriff’s Office gets creative to entertain Central Texas kids during COVID-19 social distancing

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With Central Texas children stuck at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) has found a creative way to help parents keep their little ones occupied.

The TCSO is hosting #TCSOKids, a series of fun activities for kids every weekday through the month of April.

For one post, Officer White held a storytime session and read “Barbie and the 12 Dancing Princesses.”

In another post, Major Smith leads a physical training routine to help kids stay active.

The Sheriff’s Office said it will try and post a new activity each day for the rest of the month of April. You can follow the department’s Instagram account here.