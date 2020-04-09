The Travis County Sheriff’s Office gets creative to entertain Central Texas kids during COVID-19 social distancing

Coronavirus

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:
TCSO Travis County Sheriff's Office_119442

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With Central Texas children stuck at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) has found a creative way to help parents keep their little ones occupied.

The TCSO is hosting #TCSOKids, a series of fun activities for kids every weekday through the month of April.

For one post, Officer White held a storytime session and read “Barbie and the 12 Dancing Princesses.”

In another post, Major Smith leads a physical training routine to help kids stay active.

The Sheriff’s Office said it will try and post a new activity each day for the rest of the month of April. You can follow the department’s Instagram account here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Cases in Central Texas

Trending Stories

Don't Miss