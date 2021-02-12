Texas to get more than 400,000 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine for week of Feb. 15

Coronavirus

FILE – In this July 27, 2020, file photo, a nurse prepares a shot as a study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., gets underway in Binghamton, N.Y. The U.S. is poised to give the green light as early as Friday, Dec. 18, to a second COVID-19 vaccine, a critical new weapon against the surging coronavirus. Doses of the vaccine developed by Moderna Inc. and the National Institutes of Health will give a much-needed boost to supplies as the biggest vaccination effort in the nation’s history continues. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas is expected to receive 407,650 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine from the federal government next week, according to a release from the Texas Department of State Health Services Friday.

Texas DSHS said it instructed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ship those doses to 302 providers in 158 counties across Texas. This includes 85 hub providers focused on serving the broader community and 217 providers who will focus on older adults.

On top of that allocation, the government shipped 80,000 doses of vaccine to 376 pharmacy locations in the state including select CVS, H-E-B, Walmart locations as well as independent pharmacies, DSHS said.

DSHS is asking providers to make accommodations for people 75 and older, who are especially at risk for severe symptoms when contracting COVID-19. Providers are allowed to set aside a number of doses for older adults and serve them during special hours.

The state is also ordering 333,650 doses to be used as “second” doses for those vaccinated a few weeks ago, DSHS said.

So far, 3.8 million doses of the vaccine have been administered, according to DSHS. Nearly 2.8 million have gotten at least one dose, and more than 1 million have been fully vaccinated.

Right now, providers are still focusing on priority groups.

On Thursday, DSHS said to expect vaccine delays at the beginning of the week.

“Every time there are weather issues, it can disrupt the shipping supply line and so we do ask that providers keep that in mind as they are planning for next week’s shipments and appointments,” DSHS Associate Commissioner Imelda Garcia said.

Providers in Central Texas getting doses in Week 10

Travis County

ProviderAddressPfizerModernaTotal
Austin Public Health15 Waller Street, Austin12,00012,000
UT Health Austin (Dell Medical School)1601 Trinity Avenue, Austin1,9501,950
CommunityCare East Austin211 Comal St, Austin500500
Texas Department of State Health ServicesCentral Pharmacy Warehouse 1111 North Loop Austin3,5003,500

Williamson County

ProviderAddressPfizerModernaTotal
Family Emergency Rooms – Cedar Park3620 E. Whitestone Blvd., Cedar Park6,0006,000
HEB Pharmacy 5802800 E Whitestone, Cedar Park100100
Williamson County and Cities Health District – Cedar Park350 Discovery Blvd Ste 102, Cedar Park400400
Williamson County and Cities Health District – Georgetown100 W 3rd St, Georgetown400400
Curative Medical Associates PA1608 Royston Lane, Round Rock 2,0002,000
Williamson County and Cities Health District – Round Rock355 Texas Ave., Round Rock400400
Williamson County and Cities Health District – Taylor115 W 6th St, Taylor400400

Hays County

ProviderAddressPfizerModernaTotal
Hays County Local Health Department401 Broadway St Ste A, San Marcos1,9502,5004,450
Live Oak Health Partners Comm Cl401 Broadway St Ste A, San Marcos100100

Bastrop County

ProviderAddressPfizerModernaTotal
A+ Life Style Medical Group815 Hwy 71 W, Bastrop1,0001,000
Lone Star Circle of Care at Bastrop Community Health Center 605 Old Austin Hwy, Bastrop400400
Seton Smithville Regional Hospital1201 Hill Rd, Smithville 400400

Blanco County

ProviderAddressPfizerModernaTotal
Blanco Pharmacy & Wellness316 Pecan St., Blanco100100
North Blanco County EMS105 Bill Watson Dr, Johnson City300300

Burnet County

ProviderAddressPfizerModernaTotal
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Marble Falls810 TX-71W, Marble Falls975975

Caldwell County 

ProviderAddressPfizerModernaTotal
Walgreens Pharmacy11131 200 S Colorado St, Lockhart 100100
Ascension Seton Luling Internal Medicine130 Hays Street, Luling100100
Luling Community Health Center 111 S Laurel Ave, Luling100100

Fayette County

ProviderAddressPfizerModernaTotal
St. Marks Medical Center 1 St. Marks Place, La Grange100100
Tejas Healthcare Clinic890 E Travis St, La Grange100100

Gillespie County

ProviderAddressPfizerModernaTotal
Hill Country Memorial Hospital1020 S State Highway 16, Fredericksburg1,2001,200

Lampasas County

ProviderAddressPfizerModernaTotal
Texas Department of State Health Services, Lampasas205 Water Street, Lampasas100100

Llano County

ProviderAddressPfizerModernaTotal
MidCoast Medical Center – Central200 W. Ollie Street, Llano200200

Mason County

ProviderAddressPfizerModernaTotal
Frontera Healthcare Network Mason Clinic 216 E College, Mason100100

