Texas to get more than 400,000 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine for week of Feb. 15

FILE – In this July 27, 2020, file photo, a nurse prepares a shot as a study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., gets underway in Binghamton, N.Y. The U.S. is poised to give the green light as early as Friday, Dec. 18, to a second COVID-19 vaccine, a critical new weapon against the surging coronavirus. Doses of the vaccine developed by Moderna Inc. and the National Institutes of Health will give a much-needed boost to supplies as the biggest vaccination effort in the nation’s history continues. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas is expected to receive 407,650 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine from the federal government next week, according to a release from the Texas Department of State Health Services Friday.

Texas DSHS said it instructed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ship those doses to 302 providers in 158 counties across Texas. This includes 85 hub providers focused on serving the broader community and 217 providers who will focus on older adults.

On top of that allocation, the government shipped 80,000 doses of vaccine to 376 pharmacy locations in the state including select CVS, H-E-B, Walmart locations as well as independent pharmacies, DSHS said.

DSHS is asking providers to make accommodations for people 75 and older, who are especially at risk for severe symptoms when contracting COVID-19. Providers are allowed to set aside a number of doses for older adults and serve them during special hours.

The state is also ordering 333,650 doses to be used as “second” doses for those vaccinated a few weeks ago, DSHS said.

So far, 3.8 million doses of the vaccine have been administered, according to DSHS. Nearly 2.8 million have gotten at least one dose, and more than 1 million have been fully vaccinated.

Right now, providers are still focusing on priority groups.

On Thursday, DSHS said to expect vaccine delays at the beginning of the week.

“Every time there are weather issues, it can disrupt the shipping supply line and so we do ask that providers keep that in mind as they are planning for next week’s shipments and appointments,” DSHS Associate Commissioner Imelda Garcia said.

Providers in Central Texas getting doses in Week 10

Travis County

Provider Address Pfizer Moderna Total Austin Public Health 15 Waller Street, Austin – 12,000 12,000 UT Health Austin (Dell Medical School) 1601 Trinity Avenue, Austin 1,950 – 1,950 CommunityCare East Austin 211 Comal St, Austin – 500 500 Texas Department of State Health Services Central Pharmacy Warehouse 1111 North Loop Austin – 3,500 3,500

Williamson County

Provider Address Pfizer Moderna Total Family Emergency Rooms – Cedar Park 3620 E. Whitestone Blvd., Cedar Park – 6,000 6,000 HEB Pharmacy 580 2800 E Whitestone, Cedar Park – 100 100 Williamson County and Cities Health District – Cedar Park 350 Discovery Blvd Ste 102, Cedar Park – 400 400 Williamson County and Cities Health District – Georgetown 100 W 3rd St, Georgetown – 400 400 Curative Medical Associates PA 1608 Royston Lane, Round Rock – 2,000 2,000 Williamson County and Cities Health District – Round Rock 355 Texas Ave., Round Rock – 400 400 Williamson County and Cities Health District – Taylor 115 W 6th St, Taylor – 400 400

Hays County

Provider Address Pfizer Moderna Total Hays County Local Health Department 401 Broadway St Ste A, San Marcos 1,950 2,500 4,450 Live Oak Health Partners Comm Cl 401 Broadway St Ste A, San Marcos – 100 100

Bastrop County

Provider Address Pfizer Moderna Total A+ Life Style Medical Group 815 Hwy 71 W, Bastrop – 1,000 1,000 Lone Star Circle of Care at Bastrop Community Health Center 605 Old Austin Hwy, Bastrop – 400 400 Seton Smithville Regional Hospital 1201 Hill Rd, Smithville – 400 400

Blanco County

Provider Address Pfizer Moderna Total Blanco Pharmacy & Wellness 316 Pecan St., Blanco – 100 100 North Blanco County EMS 105 Bill Watson Dr, Johnson City – 300 300

Burnet County

Provider Address Pfizer Moderna Total Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Marble Falls 810 TX-71W, Marble Falls 975 – 975

Caldwell County

Provider Address Pfizer Moderna Total Walgreens Pharmacy 11131 200 S Colorado St, Lockhart – 100 100 Ascension Seton Luling Internal Medicine 130 Hays Street, Luling – 100 100 Luling Community Health Center 111 S Laurel Ave, Luling – 100 100

Fayette County

Provider Address Pfizer Moderna Total St. Marks Medical Center 1 St. Marks Place, La Grange – 100 100 Tejas Healthcare Clinic 890 E Travis St, La Grange – 100 100

Gillespie County

Provider Address Pfizer Moderna Total Hill Country Memorial Hospital 1020 S State Highway 16, Fredericksburg – 1,200 1,200

Lampasas County

Provider Address Pfizer Moderna Total Texas Department of State Health Services, Lampasas 205 Water Street, Lampasas – 100 100

Llano County

Provider Address Pfizer Moderna Total MidCoast Medical Center – Central 200 W. Ollie Street, Llano – 200 200

Mason County