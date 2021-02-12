Texas to get more than 400,000 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine for week of Feb. 15

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas is expected to receive 407,650 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine from the federal government next week, according to a release from the Texas Department of State Health Services Friday.
Texas DSHS said it instructed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ship those doses to 302 providers in 158 counties across Texas. This includes 85 hub providers focused on serving the broader community and 217 providers who will focus on older adults.
On top of that allocation, the government shipped 80,000 doses of vaccine to 376 pharmacy locations in the state including select CVS, H-E-B, Walmart locations as well as independent pharmacies, DSHS said.
DSHS is asking providers to make accommodations for people 75 and older, who are especially at risk for severe symptoms when contracting COVID-19. Providers are allowed to set aside a number of doses for older adults and serve them during special hours.
The state is also ordering 333,650 doses to be used as “second” doses for those vaccinated a few weeks ago, DSHS said.
So far, 3.8 million doses of the vaccine have been administered, according to DSHS. Nearly 2.8 million have gotten at least one dose, and more than 1 million have been fully vaccinated.
Right now, providers are still focusing on priority groups.
On Thursday, DSHS said to expect vaccine delays at the beginning of the week.
“Every time there are weather issues, it can disrupt the shipping supply line and so we do ask that providers keep that in mind as they are planning for next week’s shipments and appointments,” DSHS Associate Commissioner Imelda Garcia said.
Providers in Central Texas getting doses in Week 10
Mobile users, scroll left to see the rest of the chart
Travis County
|Provider
|Address
|Pfizer
|Moderna
|Total
|Austin Public Health
|15 Waller Street, Austin
|–
|12,000
|12,000
|UT Health Austin (Dell Medical School)
|1601 Trinity Avenue, Austin
|1,950
|–
|1,950
|CommunityCare East Austin
|211 Comal St, Austin
|–
|500
|500
|Texas Department of State Health Services
|Central Pharmacy Warehouse 1111 North Loop Austin
|–
|3,500
|3,500
Williamson County
|Provider
|Address
|Pfizer
|Moderna
|Total
|Family Emergency Rooms – Cedar Park
|3620 E. Whitestone Blvd., Cedar Park
|–
|6,000
|6,000
|HEB Pharmacy 580
|2800 E Whitestone, Cedar Park
|–
|100
|100
|Williamson County and Cities Health District – Cedar Park
|350 Discovery Blvd Ste 102, Cedar Park
|–
|400
|400
|Williamson County and Cities Health District – Georgetown
|100 W 3rd St, Georgetown
|–
|400
|400
|Curative Medical Associates PA
|1608 Royston Lane, Round Rock
|–
|2,000
|2,000
|Williamson County and Cities Health District – Round Rock
|355 Texas Ave., Round Rock
|–
|400
|400
|Williamson County and Cities Health District – Taylor
|115 W 6th St, Taylor
|–
|400
|400
Hays County
|Provider
|Address
|Pfizer
|Moderna
|Total
|Hays County Local Health Department
|401 Broadway St Ste A, San Marcos
|1,950
|2,500
|4,450
|Live Oak Health Partners Comm Cl
|401 Broadway St Ste A, San Marcos
|–
|100
|100
Bastrop County
|Provider
|Address
|Pfizer
|Moderna
|Total
|A+ Life Style Medical Group
|815 Hwy 71 W, Bastrop
|–
|1,000
|1,000
|Lone Star Circle of Care at Bastrop Community Health Center
|605 Old Austin Hwy, Bastrop
|–
|400
|400
|Seton Smithville Regional Hospital
|1201 Hill Rd, Smithville
|–
|400
|400
Blanco County
|Provider
|Address
|Pfizer
|Moderna
|Total
|Blanco Pharmacy & Wellness
|316 Pecan St., Blanco
|–
|100
|100
|North Blanco County EMS
|105 Bill Watson Dr, Johnson City
|–
|300
|300
Burnet County
|Provider
|Address
|Pfizer
|Moderna
|Total
|Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Marble Falls
|810 TX-71W, Marble Falls
|975
|–
|975
Caldwell County
|Provider
|Address
|Pfizer
|Moderna
|Total
|Walgreens Pharmacy
|11131 200 S Colorado St, Lockhart
|–
|100
|100
|Ascension Seton Luling Internal Medicine
|130 Hays Street, Luling
|–
|100
|100
|Luling Community Health Center
|111 S Laurel Ave, Luling
|–
|100
|100
Fayette County
|Provider
|Address
|Pfizer
|Moderna
|Total
|St. Marks Medical Center
|1 St. Marks Place, La Grange
|–
|100
|100
|Tejas Healthcare Clinic
|890 E Travis St, La Grange
|–
|100
|100
Gillespie County
|Provider
|Address
|Pfizer
|Moderna
|Total
|Hill Country Memorial Hospital
|1020 S State Highway 16, Fredericksburg
|–
|1,200
|1,200
Lampasas County
|Provider
|Address
|Pfizer
|Moderna
|Total
|Texas Department of State Health Services, Lampasas
|205 Water Street, Lampasas
|–
|100
|100
Llano County
|Provider
|Address
|Pfizer
|Moderna
|Total
|MidCoast Medical Center – Central
|200 W. Ollie Street, Llano
|–
|200
|200
Mason County
|Provider
|Address
|Pfizer
|Moderna
|Total
|Frontera Healthcare Network Mason Clinic
|216 E College, Mason
|–
|100
|100