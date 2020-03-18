Texas Tech student tests positive for COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas (KXAN) — A student at Texas Tech University has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter from Lawrence Schovanec, the president of the university.

In his letter, Schovanec said that the student was previously evacuated from Europe earlier this year. He wrote that the student returned to Lubbock on Sunday and was put in isolation.

According to Schovanec, the university has created strict protocols for transportation and accommodations for all students returning from over seas, per guidance from the Center for Disease Control.

Read President Schovanec’s full letter below: