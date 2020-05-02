Texas State University prepares to reopen starting with second half of summer session

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Texas State University is planning to go back to in-person classes for its second summer session and fall 2020 semester.

Like many other institutes of higher education, Texas State moved its classes online on March 30. The campus remained open for essential staff through its spring semester to help support students.

“As we anticipate returning to face-to-face instruction for summer II classes and the fall semester, we are working to adapt university operations to ensure we have a safe, healthy learning and working environment for our students, faculty and staff,” said Texas State President Denise Trauth.

“When we return to in-person instruction, we are preparing to operate in a very different environment. I have established five work groups to create a university-wide plan that will drive the actions we will take to mitigate risks, deliver quality education, and protect our university community.”

The first half of the university’s summer session from June 1 to Jult 1 will be held online. The second half of the summer session starting July 6 will have students returning to campus.

To ensure safety for its students and staff, the university has set up several pandemic and post-pandemic work groups.

The work groups include:

Continuity of education – for recommendations on instructional delivery.

Health safety and wellness – to develop protocols to mitigate risk.

Continuity of housing – to address the return of students to campus.

Continuity of research – to develop plans to safely resume research activities.

Faculty and staff morale – to address employee needs and well-being.

The strategies devised by the work groups will be reviewed by the President’s Cabinet with a plan set to be implemented by June 1.