Texas State student tests positive for COVID-19, was on campus days earlier

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — In a tweet sent Friday night, Texas State University confirmed a student has tested positive for COVID-19 and was on campus just days earlier.

TxST said the student tested positive for the coronavirus on March 30, but had returned to campus on March 27 with a parent to move out. According to the university the student was asymptomatic at the time they were on campus.

Currently the student only has mild symptoms. TxST says it will respect the student’s privacy and only reveal identifying information with health officials.

The university did not say where the student was on campus or what dorm they were staying in.