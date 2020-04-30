Texas Restaurant Association held virtual press conference to address concerns about Friday reopenings

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Restaurant Association is set to hold a virtual press conference Thursday afternoon to address concerns surrounding the reopening of Texas eateries Friday.

The event will be hosted by Dr. Emily Williams Knight, the organization’s president and CEO, as well as Kelsey Erickson Streufert, the vice president of government affairs and advocacy from the Texas Restaurant Association.

The video conference will cover topics such as safety, privacy concerns, occupancy confusion and the Texas Restaurant Promise.

In a press conference at the Texas Capitol on Monday afternoon, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Texas’ next steps for reopening business during the COVID-19 pandemic, this includes allowing restaurants to operate at 25% capacity.

Abbott announced that as part of “Phase 1” of the plan to reopen Texas businesses, retail stores, restaurants and movie theaters will be able to reopen on Friday, May 1.

The Governor’s stay-home executive order was already set to expire on April 30, and Abbott announced he will allow it to.

“I believe we can re-engage our economy while using the same strategies we’ve been using,” Abbott explained.