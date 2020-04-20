Texas ranks in top half nationally for remote work, cheapest internet

FILE – This June 19, 2017 file photo shows a person working on a laptop in North Andover, Mass. The U.S. internet won’t get overloaded by spikes in traffic from the millions of Americans now working from home to discourage the spread of the new coronavirus, experts say. But connections could stumble for many if too many family members try to videoconference at the same time. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — WalletHub has released a list of the best and worst states for working at home, and Texas ranks in the top half nationally, according to the website.

Texas also ranks at No. 22 for work environment and No. 8 in living environment. The site ranks states on a 100-point system broken up into two categories:

Work environment — 60 total points

Share of Workers Working from Home (pre-COVID-19): Triple Weight (~25.71 Points)

Share of Potential Telecommuters: Double Weight (~17.14 Points)

Households’ Internet Access: Full Weight (~8.57 Points)

Cybersecurity: Full Weight (~8.57 Points)

Living environment — 40 total points

Average Retail Price of Electricity: Full Weight (~5.00 Points)

Access to Low-priced Internet Plan: Full Weight (~5.00 Points)

Internet Cost: Full Weight (~5.00 Points)

Median Square Footage per Average Number of Persons in a Household: Double Weight (~10.00 Points)

Share of Detached Housing Units: Full Weight (~5.00 Points)

Average Home Square Footage: Full Weight (~5.00 Points)

Share of for Sale Homes with Lot Greater than 1,000 Square Feet: Half Weight (~2.50 Points)

Share of for Sale Homes with Swimming Pool: Half Weight (~2.50 Points)

Ranks 20-30 for best states to work from home. (WalletHub/KXAN)

WalletHub has also collected information from experts who answer commonly answered questions about working from home. Here are a few:

In evaluating the best work from home infrastructure, what are the top 3 indicators?

Given the current COVID-19 pandemic, what are the steps that an individual can take in order to successfully transition to a work from the home environment?

Should companies invest more of their resources in establishing a functional work from home alternative for their employees? Will remote jobs be easier to come by after the Coronavirus crisis has ended?

What are the most important advantages and disadvantages of working from home?

Internet cost rankings (WalletHub/ KXAN)

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, just 25 percent of people in the country were working from home prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. The full list of states and information is on WalletHub.