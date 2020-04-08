Texas ranks in bottom 10 least aggressive states for limiting COVID-19 exposure, website says

The main findings from the data say that Texas ranks at number 42 when it comes to both aggressive measures taken in limiting the virus and changes to limiting the virus’ exposure overtime.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Ongoing research from WalletHub gives some insight into what states are doing to make sure the virus doesn’t continue to spread and what they can improve on.

There are three key dimensions WalletHub uses when determining these rankings: “Prevention and Containment,” “Risk Factors & Infrastructure” and “Economic Impact.”

The financial planning website used 51 data measuring metrics graded on a 100-point scale. A score of 100 results in the most aggressive score and one representing the least aggressive results. Then, using the data collected, ranked each state and district accordingly.

Key metrics they used were points like:

States who’ve announced statewide shelter in place

Activated National Guard

Restricted travel to minimize the COVID-19 spread

The main findings say that Texas ranks at No. 42 when it comes to both aggressive measures taken in limiting the virus and changes to limiting the virus’ exposure over time.

States with the most aggressive measures in limiting the virus exposure

Over time changes to measures in limiting virus exposure

Texas is on the list of states with some of the lowest number of emergency funding for public health emergencies per capita. It also ranks at the very bottom, 51st, for people without insurance coverage out of the 50 states and District of Columbia.

WalletHub also collected responses from dozens of experts who give their recommendations for the next steps states can make ensure people are safe, what states are dealing with COVID-19 most efficiently, how local authorities can prevent more spread and what role the media plays in the pandemic.

To read the full list of metrics, more information and updates every day to the rankings, visit WalletHub.