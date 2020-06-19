Texas prisons to begin taking in county inmates again with strict COVID-19 screening

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice will begin taking in inmates from county jails again starting July 1.

The state stopped taking those inmates in April, in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus in its correctional facilities. Following the first confirmed positive case of the virus in a state prison in March, thousands of inmates have tested positive and dozens have died while serving time in state custody.

TDCJ officials say the move is possible thanks to widespread testing among inmates and staff. The state sent out strike teams to test people at every state-run correctional facility in May. Since then, more than 125,000 tests have been administered across the system.

“TDCJ has tested more individuals than any other correctional system in the country,” said TDCJ Executive Director Bryan Collier. “With this baseline information, the agency is prepared to slowly and safely begin the process of receiving county jail offenders.”

State officials say with the knowledge of who’s infected and who isn’t, the agency can better move COVID-free offenders within the system.

Each offender will go through a COVID-19 screening process before being moved from a county jail. Then, once that person is at a state prison, they will be screened again and housed separately from the prison’s general population for at least 14 days.

The TDCJ plans to begin by taking in approximately 250 offenders a week. The state will monitor how that goes, then make decisions about how to expand its intake.