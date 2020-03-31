Texas offers support line to assist with COVID-19 related stress, anxiety

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Health and Human Services now has a mental health support line to help Texans with anxiety, stress or emotional challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The line is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and can be reached at 833-986-1919.

“Through this new effort, we are connecting Texans with mental health professionals who can help provide support to those who are feeling overwhelmed and stressed,” said Sonja Gaines, deputy executive commissioner for intellectual and developmental disability and behavioral health.

“It can be helpful to talk to someone when you are facing anxiety, depression and stress, which are not uncommon to experience in the face of a rapidly changing situation like a pandemic,” Gaines said.

The support line is operated by the Harris Center for Mental Health and IDD, and it offers trauma-informed support and psychological first. Counseling services are confidential and free of charge to those who call.