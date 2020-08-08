Texas hospitals are leading the way in clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccines and treatments

In this photo made from footage provided by the Russian Defense Ministry on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, medical workers in protective gear prepare to draw blood from volunteers participating in a trial of a coronavirus vaccine at the Budenko Main Military Hospital outside Moscow, Russia. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Regional Clinic and Baylor Scott & White are leading the way in research for COVID-19 vaccine and treatment trials.

Baylor Scott & White Research Institute Clinical Trial

The first patient in the world was enrolled at Baylor Scott & White Research Institute for a clinical trial that tests the safety and effectiveness of a potential new treatment option for COVID-19. A second patient has also enrolled.

They are part of the ACTIV-3 clinical trial in Dallas, which was just launched by the National Institutes of Health (NIH). It’s testing a neutralizing monoclonal antibody manufactured by Eli Lilly and Company for hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

“This particular one [clinical trial] and a number that will come down the line, come from patients that have been infected with COVID, have recovered and have developed an immune response to it which is what the antibodies are,” said Dr. Michael Mack, Chairman of Baylor Scott & White Research Institute.

Dr. Mack says the ideal patient for this trial is someone who is hospitalized and in the early stages of COVID-19, but not sick enough to have to be on a respirator.

The treatment is an infusion that is administered through an IV over a two-hour period. The first two patients to receive it haven’t seen any side effects so far.

“They both tolerated the antibody without an allergic reaction, but its too early to tell if it had a benefit on their disease or not,” Dr. Mack said.

Participants will also receive standard care for COVID-19, including the antiviral Remdesivir.

The ACTIV-3 trial will only take place at 400 select hospitals worldwide that are part of NIAID and NHLBI clinical trial networks.

Austin Regional Clinic Vaccine Trial

Austin Regional Clinic is now recruiting 250 ARC patients from across Central Texas to enroll in a late Phase Pfizer clinical trial. It is intended to prove the safety and efficacy of a COVID-19 vaccine and potentially allow Pfizer to be the first to bring a vaccine to market.

