Texas health head says state is ‘adding capacity every day’ for COVID-19 testing

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Dr. John Hellerstedt, the Texas Department of State Health Services, spoke with KXAN morning news anchor Tom Miller about the state’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday.

Hellerstedt said the state is increasing its COVID-19 testing capacity “every day,” and it’s “much larger than it was two weeks ago.”

Texas has conducted around 96,000 COVID-19 tests, 1 for every 298 Texans. Miller asked Hellerstedt why that ratio is much larger than New Mexico’s per capita test ratio of 1 to every 88 residents, knowing Texas has a larger population.

“We have a large population in Texas, and it’s going to be difficult given that testing capacity isn’t still, if you will, universally available,” Hellerstedt said. “It’s difficult to increase and get to those kind of ratios.”

Hellerstedt said the largest testing capacity is through commercial labs, and that requires a doctor to order a test.

The CDC recently made a recommendation that essential workers who were exposed to COVID-19 could go back to work under certain circumstances, and Hellerstedt talked about that in the framework of healthcare workers.

“We are in a situation where we want to try to balance social distancing with the fact that we want people in essential jobs to go to work,” he said. “The healthcare workers can take measures precautions like wearing medical-grade masks and gloves, and things of that nature, to help protect them from any potential asymptomatic spread of the virus.”