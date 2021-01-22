Texas expands COVID-19 rapid testing program for small businesses

FILE – In this April 10, 2020, file image made from video, a lab technician dips a sample into the Abbott Laboratories ID Now testing machine at the Detroit Health Center in Detroit. Federal health officials are warning about potential accuracy problems with the rapid test for COVID-19 used at thousands of hospitals, clinics and testing sites across the U.S., including the White House. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Division of Emergency Management is expanding a program that provides COVID-19 rapid tests to small businesses after a successful pilot program was launched in December.

The program will receive 1 million BinaxNow Rapid Tests, according to Gov. Greg Abbott’s office. Chamber of commerce organizations receive the supplies and distribute them to small businesses that want to participate in the program.

“The small business rapid testing program is protecting the safety of small business owners, their employees, and Texas consumers as we continue to combat COVID-19,” Abbott said in a statement. “By expanding this effective strategy, it will help us further detect and mitigate this virus so we can keep Texas safely open for business.”

The framework for the pilot program was first implemented by TDEM and the Texas Education Agency in schools last October, providing rapid testing for teachers, students, and staff.

Chambers of commerce wishing to enroll in the program can find more information here.

KXAN politics reporter John Engel will have a breakdown of the program tonight at 6 p.m.