Texas eateries can now sell bulk retail products directly to consumers during COVID-19 pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At the direction of Gov. Abbott, the Texas Department of State Health Services has issued guidelines for restaurants to sell bulk retail products from restaurant supply distributors directly to consumers.

One of the requirements restaurants have to follow is that and bulk products have to be in the original condition. That means the original packaging for the product when it arrives at the restaurant.

Under the rules laid out by Texas DSHS, eateries can sell packaged meats, fruits, vegetables and dry goods.

Restaurants selling these bulk products are offering them trough drive through, delivery, pick-up and curbside service.

“A vital part of our COVID-19 response is to ensure that there are readily available supplies of food and resources, whether that is at grocery stores or, in this case, restaurants,” said Governor Abbott.

“This guidance gives Texans another easily accessible option to buy the food they need to support their families. The State of Texas continues to work with distributors, retailers, and restaurants to ensure they have the support they need to continue providing for Texans.

“I thank Representative Tan Parker, the Texas Restaurant Association, and the Department of State Health Services for their collaboration to take this important step to help Texas families as our state responds to COVID-19.”

One restaurant taking advantage of these guidelines is Perry’s Steakouse and Grille located in downtown Austin.

Perry’s is offering various discounted cuts of steak straight from its butcher along with Perry’s Steak Butter and seasonong:

Pack with four-14 oz. Bone-In Filet Mignon: $124 (regularly $248 on Perry’s menu)

Pack with four-20 oz Prime Bone-In New York Strip Steaks: $116 (regularly $232 on Perry’s menu)

Pack with four-22 oz Prime Bone-In Cowboy Ribeyes: $114 (regularly $228 on Perry’s menu)

Pack with two-35oz Prime Long Bone Tomahawk Ribeyes: $99 (regularly $198 on Perry’s menu)

Anyone interested in ordering steaks from Perry’s should call (512) 474-6300 to reserve a pack for curbside pickup after 3 p.m.