Texas doctor creates petition to require masks in local schools

FILE – In this May 18, 2021 file photo, fifth graders wearing face masks are seated at proper social distancing during a music class at the Milton Elementary School in Rye, N.Y. As the nation closes out a school year marred by the pandemic, some states are now starting to release new standardized test scores that offer an early glimpse at just how far students have fallen behind — with some states reporting that the turbulent year has reversed years of progress across every academic subject. New York, Georgia and some other states pushed to cancel testing for a second year so schools could focus on classroom learning. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A local pediatrician is asking other doctors to sign a petition urging Central Texas school districts to require masks when students return to class.

Within a couple of days of posting the petition, it already had hundreds of signatures.

The petition reads in part, “We implore you to please use your offices to be part of the change needed to move our state in the right direction and towards effective public health. We all are looking to you as our elected leaders, to help us keep our children safe and out of the hospitals. Data is conclusive that second to universal vaccination, universal masking is the most effective way to keep this pandemic in control.”

Monday evening, AISD’s board of trustees moved to mandate masks for all campuses and district offices, beginning Wednesday.

Austin made the decision, directly violating Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order, shortly after Dallas ISD did.

KXAN has reached out to other Central Texas School Districts asking whether they’ll require mask mandates.

Pflugerville ISD says it will remain in compliance with the governor’s order. However, the district told KXAN in a statement, “We strongly encourage our staff, students and parents to mask when on our facilities. In the event that the Governor and TEA make changes to their guidance, we will definitely discuss it and make the best decision possible at that time for our students, staff and community.”

A spokesperson for Lake Travis ISD says at this time, there are no plans to change the masking policy. Masks are optional but strongly encouraged for staff, students and visitors within LTISD.

Taylor ISD responded similarly, saying, “Currently, we encourage all students, staff and parents to wear masks in our schools. There is no mandate at this time. In addition, our schools will practice frequent handwashing. Students and staff are asked to stay home if exhibiting symptoms, and we will notify parents if a positive case occurs in their child’s classroom.”

Eanes ISD tells KXAN as of now, it doesn’t plan on requiring masks. However, there is a board meeting Tuesday night, in which that could be discussed.

Lockhart ISD said in a statement, “The Governor’s order prohibits mask requirements by government entities and school districts. However, the district welcomes and encourages everyone to wear masks to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Additionally, we continue to share information about vaccine opportunities in our community.”

Blanco ISD also said it will comply with the governor’s order regarding face coverings. In a statement, a spokesperson said, “We do not have a leadership meeting scheduled to discuss defying the executive order.”

At 5 p.m. on KXAN, Jacqulyn Powell is speaking with the Austin pediatrician leading efforts to urge mask mandates in local schools.