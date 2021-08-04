Texas’ COVID-19 response: Officials set to give update as cases spike statewide

FILE – In this Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 file photo, pharmacy technician Sochi Evans fills a syringe with a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Texas Southern University in Houston. Coronavirus cases are continuing to decline in the U.S. after a winter surge. Researchers at Johns Hopkins University say the seven-day average of new coronavirus cases in the country dropped below 100,000 on Friday, Feb. 12 for the first time since November 4. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of State Health Services will hold a virtual briefing at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday outlining COVID-19 and the state’s response to the spike in cases.

Chief State Epidemiologist Jennifer Shuford, MD, and Senior Scientific Advisor Saroj Rai, Ph.D., will talk about how the agency is dealing with the increase in COVID-19 cases, the delta variant and explain “what the latest data and science tell us about COVID-19.”

According to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are more than 2.67 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Texas with 11,774 of them reported Tuesday to go with nearly 2,500 probable cases and 51 deaths. Harris County has the highest volume of cases with 425,862. Locally, Travis County has reported 90,126 confirmed cases.

We will stream the videoconference in this story and on Facebook.