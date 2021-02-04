Skip to content
Texas Coronavirus Vaccine Rollout
Vaccine hesitancy and how it could affect the Texas vaccine rollout
Video
Blanco County woman says she’s still recovering from reaction, swelling 1 month after COVID vaccination
Video
Meals on Wheels Central Texas clients get vaccines at home through mobile vaccination program
Video
Nearly 3 months into vaccine rollout, some homebound seniors in Central Texas still waiting
Video
Texas counties with highest vaccination rates per capita
Video
Expanded vaccine eligibility to Texans ages 50 and up might not mean more shots just yet
Video
Austin Public Health works to expand mobile vaccine options for homebound seniors
Video
What happens with leftover vaccine doses in Central Texas?
Video
Who could be in Texas’ vaccine Phase 1C, and how will it compare to other states?
Video
Rural vaccine providers in Central Texas partner to face logistical challenges
Video
Family members of medically fragile children hoping to be prioritized for COVID-19 vaccine
Video
Vaccine rollout uneven and disappointing for communities of color and rural areas
First round of Texas nursing home vaccinations complete
Down syndrome now listed on state’s Phase 1B COVID-19 vaccine priority list
Video
Some Texas health care workers find gaps in vaccination process
Video
Tracking the Coronavirus
COVID-19 Wrap-Up: When will people be able to schedule appointments through APH for 2nd vaccine doses?
DATA: There are 3,672 active COVID-19 cases in the KXAN viewing area as of Tuesday
Video
DATA: Texas is administering an average of 158,404 COVID-19 doses each day
Video
Coronavirus Cases Tracker
Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases
Coronavirus cases data for Travis County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Hays County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Williamson County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Bastrop County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Blanco County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Caldwell County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Fayette County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Gillespie County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Lampasas County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Lee County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Llano County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Mason County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Milam County
Trending Stories
Texas COVID-19 vaccine available for all adults starting March 29
Video
Report: Houses in Austin selling for more over asking price than any major U.S. city
LIST: Where to register for COVID-19 vaccine waitlists in Central Texas
Video
ENHANCED RISK: Severe threat increases again with storms possible this afternoon through the night
Video
Warning Signs: Eerie similarities between 2021 and 2011 weather, including winter storm
Video
How public will the Austin Police chief search process be?
Video
33rd Austin metro H-E-B store may be built at site of Hill Country amphitheater
Remarkable Woman: ‘Kitchen Diva’ didn’t let thousands of ‘Nos’ stop her successful books
Video
What in-person jury trials look like now as Williamson County goes back to court
LIST: Where to register for COVID-19 vaccine waitlists in Central Texas
Video