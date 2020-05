AUSTIN (KXAN) — Bowling alleys in Texas reopened Friday at 25% capacity.

The owner of Highland Lanes says they’re taking several steps to keep people safe. This includes having every other lane open in order to keep bowlers 6 feet apart.

They’ve also got rid of ball racks and bought a detox machine that cleans and sanitizes the bowling balls.

Bingo halls and aquariums were also allowed to reopen Friday.