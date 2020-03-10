Texas AFL-CIO calls for public officials and employers to help combat coronavirus

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas AFL-CIO wants to address “issues” and “actions” concerning the coronavirus, according to a press release.
The state labor federation, which boasts over 230,000 affiliated union members, will hold a press conference Tuesday morning at their office in downtown Austin. They aim to address the Texas workforce and call for public officials and employers to make work-related moves to “help in the battle against the illness,” per their press release.
Texas AFL-CIO President Rick Levy is expected to attend. Members of unions, “on the front lines in trying to stop the spread of the illness,” will join him, as well as Texas workers who face:
- Work stoppages
- Business interruptions
- No access to paid sick time
Labor leaders like the Austin EMS Association have already tweeted support and will be in attendance.
The Texas AFL-CIO website features a “COVID-19 Outbreak Resources” page if you would like to learn more. The resources page states:
Our health care workers and first responders do not have the necessary resources and equipment or adequate training and communication available to protect them from contracting, and spreading, this virus.