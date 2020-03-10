Texas AFL-CIO calls for public officials and employers to help combat coronavirus

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas AFL-CIO wants to address “issues” and “actions” concerning the coronavirus, according to a press release.

The state labor federation, which boasts over 230,000 affiliated union members, will hold a press conference Tuesday morning at their office in downtown Austin. They aim to address the Texas workforce and call for public officials and employers to make work-related moves to “help in the battle against the illness,” per their press release.

Texas AFL-CIO President Rick Levy is expected to attend. Members of unions, “on the front lines in trying to stop the spread of the illness,” will join him, as well as Texas workers who face:

Work stoppages

Business interruptions

No access to paid sick time

Labor leaders like the Austin EMS Association have already tweeted support and will be in attendance.

In just a few hours, labor leaders from across Texas, including @AustinEMSAssoc President Selena Xie, will address the impact of #COVID19 on our state's working class. ✊🏽 https://t.co/c3LtYWcWOc — Austin EMS Association 🚑 (@AustinEMSAssoc) March 10, 2020

The Texas AFL-CIO website features a “COVID-19 Outbreak Resources” page if you would like to learn more. The resources page states: