Texas’ 2nd, 3rd confirmed COVID-19 cases announced in Harris County

HOUSTON (KXAN) — On Thursday, Harris County Public Health announced Texas’ second and third confirmed cases of COVID-19, or the 2019 Novel Coronavirus.

This came just minutes after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed Texas’ first, in nearby Fort Bend County.

HCPH says the tests have been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and that the cases are travel-related. There is no evidence at this time of community spread, HCPH says.

The patients are a man and a woman from the unincorporated area of northwest Harris County, outside of Houston, the HCHC says.

“The best tools to fight the spread of this illness are facts, not fear,” said Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo. “Residents should know that we have been leaning forward to make sure our response to this illness continues to be proactive and coordinated with a wide array of local, state and federal officials.”