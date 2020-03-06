Tech conference cancels gathering due to coronavirus as Austin leaders seek SXSW solutions

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Leaders in Austin’s tech industry will meet this weekend to work out potential solutions to detect and protect against the new coronavirus during South by Southwest (SXSW), which starts March 13.

The Hack Coronavirus event, hosted at the downtown tech accelerator Capital Factory, will bring together state and local politicians, tech leaders and infectious disease specialists to “identify best practices and proactive measures we can take to prepare Austin for the threat of the Coronavirus during SXSW and beyond.” The weekend-long event kicks off Friday with a town hall on the subject.

It comes as another major tech conference announced Friday it is canceling all in-person events for its planned June event and move the convention entirely online.

Collision 2020, which attracts 30,000 people from across the world, was slated to happen in Toronto this summer, but “we think gathering tens of thousands of people from almost every country in the world in one place this June would be irresponsible” given the evolving nature of the virus, conference staff wrote in a blog post.

Instead, attendees will be able to watch speakers and participate in panels from home through an app.

On KXAN News, how local tech industry insiders are preparing ahead of the SXSW EDU kickoff on Monday.